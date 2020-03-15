THE SPECTRUM: Stivers, opponents battling it out in Ohio’s 5th Congressional district

Early voting for the March 17, 2020 Ohio Primary Election begins on February 19. Check out our guide for information on how to vote and find your sample ballot.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Republican Steve Stivers is in his fifth term representing the 12 counties in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District.

He’s a career soldier — a brigadier general in the Ohio Army National Guard- and describes himself as an advocate for veterans.

This week, Colleen Marshall asked him why he believes voters should return him to the House of Representatives.

Stivers also says he has unfinished business on Capitol Hill, especially advocating for veterans. He pushed his PAWS Act through the House and won a unanimous vote there. It provides funding for service dogs for veterans.

He says Congress appropriated more than $8 billion to fight coronavirus, and did it through bipartisan cooperation. Something he says he wants to continue to work toward.

The Spectrum also spoke with all the candidates on the ballot in this race — Republican Shelby Hunt and Democrats Joel Newby and Daniel Kilgore — on the issues that matter most to them.