COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:
- A shake-up at the State Teachers Retirement System with the pension fund director suspended and under investigation.
Hear what allegations he is facing and how the Ohio Attorney General’s office is getting involved.
- A sexual assault survivor shares her story with the court during a hearing on a plea deal for the man she said abused her when she was a child.
“He forced me to live a lie, living a double life under extreme amounts of pressure,” abuse survivor Essie Baird said.
Hear what she said needs to change in order to help other victims find justice.
- A bill overhauling the operations of Ohio’s public universities undergoes its own overhaul.
“We need this in Ohio,” bill sponsor Sen. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) said. “We need this badly.”
What concessions are the bill’s backers making and why might those changes still not be enough to clear the House?
- At the roundtable, Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Brian Rothenberg offer their predictions for the fast-approaching March primary election.
