COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Long after a bill designed to give more power to victims of decades-old sexual abuse cases stalled at the Ohio Statehouse, those in support of change now wonder if it was all just for show.

“Bills are always introduced for a number of reasons,” said Rep. Bill Seitz (R-30th District). “Sometimes they’re introduced to get leverage, sometimes they’re introduced to start a conversation.”

Some of the victims, who haven’t stopped calling for change, now accuse those elected to serve of not taking their cries for help seriously.

“It’s infuriating,” said Steven Snyder-Hill, who is an alleged victim of sexual abuse at the hands of Ohio State University Dr. Richard Strauss. “It just makes you feel like that we’re just pawns in this game of people.”

Some lawmakers are looking to provide more exemptions in Ohio to widespread vaccine mandates, calling for fairness, but some in the business said it goes too far.

“There are a lot of Ohioans that have apprehensions about the vaccination,” said Ohio Rep. Rick Carfagna (R-68th District).

Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and former Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper discuss why candidates from both political parties are shying away from the debate stage and look at the divides within both parties.