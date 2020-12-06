THE SPECTRUM: Senators have full plate during lame-duck session; what’s next for Ohio’s Democrats

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* From securing finances of Americans struggling in the pandemic to making sure there is a clean transfer of power in January, Ohio’s senators have a lot on their plate in the lame-duck session.

Hear from Republican Sen. Rob Portman and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown on these topics and more.

* A big shift for Democrats in Ohio. Hear why the party’s leader in the state said it’s time for new ideas, starting from the top.

* Our all-star roundtable, featuring Democratic strategist Derrick Clay and Republican strategist Jordan Ohler, take a look at David Pepper stepping down as head of the Ohio Democratic Party as well as a step up for one of Ohio’s congresswomen on Capitol Hill.