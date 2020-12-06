THE SPECTRUM: Senators have full plate during lame-duck session; what’s next for Ohio’s Democrats

The Spectrum

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* From securing finances of Americans struggling in the pandemic to making sure there is a clean transfer of power in January, Ohio’s senators have a lot on their plate in the lame-duck session.

Hear from Republican Sen. Rob Portman and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown on these topics and more.

* A big shift for Democrats in Ohio. Hear why the party’s leader in the state said it’s time for new ideas, starting from the top.

* Our all-star roundtable, featuring Democratic strategist Derrick Clay and Republican strategist Jordan Ohler, take a look at David Pepper stepping down as head of the Ohio Democratic Party as well as a step up for one of Ohio’s congresswomen on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools