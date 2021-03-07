THE SPECTRUM: Senate candidate critiques DeWine’s handling of pandemic; next steps for COVID-19 relief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week on The Spectrum:

Republican U.S. Senate candidate and former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel came out swinging this week, blasting Gov. Mike DeWine for failing to reopen Ohio and remove the mask mandate.

Mandel said that DeWine acted on bad math from former Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, because she wrongly predicted the state would have 62,000 COVID-19 cases a day.

In April, Acton said COVID-19 was peaking at 1,600 cases a day, and if Ohio had failed to act, then it could have faced 62,000 cases a day.

She and DeWine claimed masks and restrictions were working, and scientists and doctors agree.

Mandel does not.

With the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill back on its way to the House, Ohio Congressmembers Joyce Beatty and Steve Stivers talk about what has to happen next.

Sixteen years after 26 men from Lima Company died in Iraq, they are still changing lives. Get a look inside the Eyes of Freedom exhibit.