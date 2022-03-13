COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

As a war in Europe wages on, President Joe Biden pulls the plug on Russian oil imports to the United States.



“The U.S. needs to continue to put the pressure on Russia,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who discusses his party’s efforts to bring aid to Ukrainian families.

Even as COVID-19 cases drop and mask mandates disappear, frontline workers are still facing an uphill battle.



What emergency medical technicians said needs to be done in order to continue their life-saving work.

Republican strategist Mehek Cooke and Common Cause Ohio’s Sam Gresham take a look at sanctions against Russia, supporting the Ukrainian military, and why Republican are criticizing Biden for doing both, even though both sides of the aisle support the moves.