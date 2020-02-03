THE SPECTRUM: Sec. of State LaRose touts Ohio’s election security in Israel

Live Now
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was in Tel Aviv to take part in a cyber-tech conference.

He said he was invited by the Israeli government to share how Ohio is leading the nation in securing elections and combatting cyber risks, and talked about ways to improve security here at home.

LaRose said he’s paying for his trip through his campaign funding and that no taxpayer money is involved.

Before he left, LaRose sat down with NBC 4’s Colleen Marshall and was asked why the work being done in Ohio would appeal to someone in Israel.

