THE SPECTRUM: Sanders hopes to gain ground on Biden with Ohio primary win

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has rallied younger voters across the country, but it hasn’t paid off when it comes to this election cycle.

After a disappointing Super Tuesday, Sanders was not able to make up lost ground on Biden last week, falling further behind in the delegate count.

But he says the fight isn’t over.

And while some Democrats are calling for Sanders to suspend his campaign, endorse Biden and try to unite the Democratic Party, the top Democrat in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said he shouldn’t bow out just yet.