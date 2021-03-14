THE SPECTRUM: Reviewing David Yost’s job at his midterm; bills that passed in the statehouse this week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* Busting up corruption at the statehouse to cracking down on robo-calls, it’s been a busy two years for Ohio Attorney General David Yost.

The Spectrum begins its mid-term reviews of the state’s elected officials.

Statewide office holders are at the mid-point of their terms, so The Spectrum wants to touch base with the people you put in office to see how they’re doing.

Yost said his biggest accomplishment is legal action his office took in response to the bribery scandal involving the nuclear bailout of First Energy.

* She’s moving from Capitol Hill to the White House. Former Ohio Congresswoman Marcia Fudge is taking on a new role in Washington, D.C.

* It was a busy week at the Ohio Statehouse.

See what bills passed this week, what’s likely to go into law, and where there’s more work left to be done.

* On the roundtable, Republican strategist Bob Clegg and Democratic strategist Morgan Harper discuss the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill signed by President Joe Biden just a few days ago.