COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Congressional Republicans get down to business this week after a contentious battle for House of Representatives speaker.

“We knew that this was going to be a challenge,” said Republican Rep. Mike Carey.

What Ohio’s representatives said are their priorities this term.

“You know, this was something that was very important for our constituents, our district,” said Republican Rep. Troy Balderson.

There was also a power struggle within the GOP at the Ohio Statehouse.

“We are under siege,” said Ohio Rep. Derek Merrin. “There’s no question about it.”

Merrin has declared himself the leader of the Republican caucus after another lawmaker won the speakership for the Ohio House.

Is it possible to heal the division in the age of partisanship?

“There are so many things that really push us apart,” said Dr. Herb Asher, a political science professor at Ohio State University.

Hear what experts said the political landscape may look like in the next ten years.

In the all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Lou Gentile discuss the political divide at the Ohio Statehouse, and the highly confidential documents found in the wrong places controlled by President Joe Biden.

Note from The Spectrum host Colleen Marshall:

On NBC4’s The Spectrum I challenged a local congressman and a Republican strategist about repeated GOP claims that new funding for the IRS is earmarked for 87,000 new IRS agents. But, that’s the approximate number of possible overall hires over a ten-year period, some replacing retirees and only about 20,000 of them agents. I hate to claim a guest is pushing a false narrative, but I hate more to allow a guest to push a false narrative. See for yourself. The treasury report they’ve all cited can be found by clicking here (pg. 16 and 17 are important).