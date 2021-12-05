COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Republican candidate for Ohio governor Jim Renacci discusses his pick of pro-Trump film producer Joe Knopp as his lieutenant governor in next year’s race.

The former congressman explains why the political outsider is up to the job.

As COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Ohio, the Biden administration is taking steps to brace for the next variant that’s causing concern both at home and abroad.

The U.S. Supreme Court takes its first steps in what could be overturning Roe v. Wade, and some hope it could lead to an end of abortions in the country.

The Supreme Court’s abortion decision is sure to affect political campaigns next year. Democratic strategist Dale Butland and Republican strategist Terry Casey discuss this as well as whether the omicron COVID-19 variant will lead to pressure on government leaders to amp up restrictions and mandates.