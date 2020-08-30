The Spectrum: Recapping the RNC, former mayor has message for City Hall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

  • The race for the White House is officially underway. Take a look back at a Republican National Convention unlike any the country has seen before.
  • Party and campaign leaders offer their reaction to the four-day event.
  • The former mayor of Columbus delivers an empassioned message as City Hall and the police remain at odds.
  • This week’s all-star roundtable, featuring Democratic strategist Derrick Clay and Republican strategist Terry Casey look back at the RNC and what’s next for November’s election.

