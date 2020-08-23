The Spectrum: Recapping the Democratic convention, previewing the Republican convention

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* A recap of the historic national convention from the Democrats, including a few surprise endorsements from across the aisle.

* Ohio leaders for the Democrat and Republican parties share their thoughts about the all-virtual DNC.

* A new headquarters for President Donald Trump’s campaign opened in central Ohio this week, where Congressman Jim Jordan made a bold prediction.

* City Hall budgets, hires, fires, and disciplines police, so a former Columbus safety director said the buck stops there, and so should the criticism.

Change is coming to the Columbus Division of Police, and this week, there were new calls for better communication at the highest levels at city hall.

* This week’s all-star roundtable featuring Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Derrick Clay take a look back at the Democratic National Convention and predict what will happen in this week’s Republican National Convention.