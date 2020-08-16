The Spectrum: Reaction to Harris VP pick, Ohio statehouse race preview

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

  • Senator Kamala Harris makes history as she joins Joe Biden’s ticket, setting the stage for a showdown this November.
  • Reaction from top Republicans and Democrats, including central Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, who calls Harris her “solid sister.”
  • The Spectrum continues to look at the top races for the Ohio Statehouse, including one challenger who is hoping to undo 2016’s “red wave” in the Ohio Valley.
  • This week’s roundtable with Republican strategist Clarence Mingo and Democratic strategist Dale Butland look at the Harris pick and the reaction to it as well as the announcement by the Big Ten conference canceling fall sports, including Ohio State football.

