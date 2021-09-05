The Spectrum: Race to fill 15th District congressional seat; vaccine mandate deadline approaching for one county office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Ohio’s 15th District will get a new representative on Capitol Hill.

Veteran Republican Congressman Steve Stivers resigned from the 15th District seat to take a job with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. After a special primary election, Republican Make Carey and Democrat Allison Russo will now face off in a special election in November.

A deadline looms at the first Franklin County office to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

Employees in the Franklin County Recorder’s Office have just two days to get a COVID-19 vaccine under a mandate issued several weeks ago by Recorder Danny O’Connor.

“We have a lot of folks who are trusting the medical college of Facebook,” O’Connor said.

The “Matriot” who is leading the charge to get more Ohio women in office.

When you head to the polls to vote, you likely consider the party the candidates claim, but a political PAC knows as the Matriots want you to think about their gender.

The Matriots endorse and support women across Ohio who are running for public office. Hear from their new leader, Emily Quick Schriver.