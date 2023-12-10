COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week on The Spectrum:
- As the race for Franklin County Prosecutor unfolds, one candidate will share his transformative visions for the office.
- Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio, but there are still efforts in the statehouse to set the rules. Hear about changes lawmakers have introduced to navigate this new terrain. “The Spectrum” will guide viewers through the intricate details of the latest shifts in marijuana legislation.
- After years of anticipation, the dream of an Amtrak expansion in Ohio inches closer to reality. Senator Sherrod Brown sheds light on why this moment is distinct from past discussions, and we explore the potential routes under consideration by the Federal Railroad Administration.
Follow NBC4’s The Spectrum on Twitter for the latest political news you need to know.