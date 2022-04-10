COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

House Bill 616, which opponents are calling “don’t say gay” due its similarities to Florida’s recent law which limits what can and cannot be taught in schools, was introduced by two Ohio representatives this week.



One of them, Rep. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland), did not want to answer questions over the controversy surrounding the proposed law.



Hear reactions from all sides of the issue.

There was another debate between the top five Republican candidates looking to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman. Hear what the candidates said they could do for Ohioans if elected.

Ohio’s top elections official will be decided in November, and candidates say they have the security of your vote at the top of their minds.



“We’ve got to fight back to make sure elections are secure, fair, and accessible,” said Democrat Chelsea Clark who is running for Ohio’s Secretary of State.



“The bottom line is this: we make it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” said current Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “That’s what we do in Ohio.”

On the roundtable, Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Democratic strategist Derrick Clay discuss the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.