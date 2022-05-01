COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Inflation is up, President Joe Biden’s popularity is down, and war is raging in Ukraine. All of these factors are the backdrop to this Tuesday’s primary election as each party decides who should top their tickets in November.



Three current members of Congress – freshman House member Mike Carey, veteran House member and head of the Congressional Black Caucus Joyce Beatty, and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown – discuss these issues and more as voters prepare to head to the polls.

More than a dozen politicians, some already in Congress and some looking to get there, sound off on the key issues they’re championing in an effort to secure votes.

Democratic strategist Lou Gentile and Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis take a seat at the all-star round table to handicap the races for Ohio governor and U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary.