THE SPECTRUM: President diagnosed with COVID-19; looking back at first presidential debate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* President Donald Trump is facing a new kind of crisis this weekend, the coronavirus.

What political experts are saying about the bombshell announcement of the president’s diagnosis and the efforts that could have prevented panic in Washington.

* Looking back at the first Presidential Debate, a debate that has led to calls for change on how the debates are held.

* This week’s candidate profile focuses on a Capitol Hill veteran.

Congressman Steve Stivers defends his record and details his plans for the future.

* This week’s roundtable with Republican strategist Ryan Stubenrauch and Democratic strategist Sandy Theis takes a look back at an unforgettable, and infamous, week for Trump: the contentious debate and now battling a deadly virus.

