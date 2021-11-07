COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Republicans celebrate big wins on Election Day, including central Ohio’s contested Congressional race.

“I wanted to be somebody who could go and make a difference in Washington,” said Ohio’s new Congressman, Rep. Mike Carey (R-15th Ohio).

There was also a big Republican win in Virginia, with Republican Glenn Youngkin unseating Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

“We can build a new day,” Youngkin said in victory.

Looking at the highs and lows from Election Day.

What do the 2021 election results mean for 2022’s races?

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, running for governor next year, promises to shake up Ohio’s Public Utilities Commission.

Are Ohio’s elections pre-determined by the state’s district boundaries? Republican strategist Bob Clegg and Desiree Tims, president and CEO of Innovation Ohio, join the roundtable to talk about the fallout from Tuesday’s races and the role gerrymandering plays in who wins and who loses.