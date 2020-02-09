THE SPECTRUM: Portman says vote against impeachment justified

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Total vindication.

That is how President Donald Trump describes the acquittal in his impeachment trial, which came as a surprise to no one.

Mitt Romney was the lone Republican who voted to convict the president this week. He is now facing fall out from that, criticism from the GOP on Capitol Hill and attacks on social media.

But he is not the only Republican Senator to say the president was wrong to withhold military aid from Ukraine while pressuring the Ukranian president to announce an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his son. About a half dozen Republicans in the Senate condemned the action, but say it falls short on the high bar set for impeachment. One of those GOP Senators is Ohio’s Rob Portman.

Portman said he’s consistently supported aid to Ukraine that the Obama administration failed to fund the lethal military support Ukraine needed, and for two years, the Trump administration did allow military funds to flow.

“This year, the fiscal year we are in right now, it wasn’t being spent, so I was encouraging the administration to go ahead and allow the money to be obligated because Ukraine needed it,” Portman said. “Now, it did happen. It did go. It went before Sept. 30. But I believe the transcript that was made public about four months ago was inappropriate because there was mention of doing an investigation of Joe Biden, who was a potential political rival and that is what I referred to back then.”

Portman said Senators heard details from 17 witnesses and 65 hours of discussion from House managers and the president’s counsel. But nothing he heard convinced him impeachment was warrented.

“I do think there were some things that were done that were not appropriate, but I also believe that the bar for impeachment and certainly for conviction was meant to be so high by our founder because once the president is duly elected, there has to be a presumption that that person will stay in office until the next election,” he said. “They gave presidents four-year terms on purpose and through the Constitution, of course, was about voters because that’s what our unique democracy was all about that the voters would decide.”

Portman continued, “In this case, you had a situation where we were actually in a presidential election. You had the Iowa caucuses last week and early voting started in some states a while ago, in Ohio, it starts in a few weeks, and this would not only remove a president but take that person off the ballot.”

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall asked Portman if he believed the Senate trial of Trump was impartial.

“The framers in the Constitution pretty specifically said that they envisioned the Senate being impartial jurors,” Marshall said. “They didn’t want this left to the public, to the ballot box, if it was an impeachment question. They wanted you to sit in impartial judgment. Do you think this was an impartial process and the president isn’t showing any contrition, he’s been emboldened by this? Do you think not only was it not impartial, but you might have enabled the behavior to continue?”

“No, because there was a fulsome discussion of what happened to the point, that, honestly, I don’t think new witnesses would have added much light to it because we were able to get the information from the witnesses they had and the information that was gathered,” Portman answered. “So it was not something that was very clear as to what happened and why and so on. My question was, ‘Is it impeachable and should it lead to a conviction to removing a president from office and striking him from the ballot’ and that is a very high bar.”

Portman was asked why the Senate failed to censure the president, despite many Republican Senators criticizing Trump’s actions.

“Well, you know, I’ve made my statement and I think it’s pretty clear,” he said. “And I’ve been consistent for four months on this, too. And, more specific, more recently, because more specific information came out and all the information is out there and I think he is listening, I really do. And I do think it will have an impact.”

Portman was then asked about Trump’s questionable behavior during the National Prayer Breakfast, where the president has been criticized for his remarks. Trump questioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sincerity in saying she prays for him and he took a swipe at Romney for citing religious faith as the reason he voted to remove Trump from office.

“Well, I think he was concerned about, you know, some irregularities in the process and there were some,” Portman said. “There wasn’t an opportunity, for example, as a lawyer, you will appreciate the president’s counsel to cross examine witnesses. That would be a surprise to you as it was to me. There were selective leaks from a closed-door process that were unfair. So there were some things about it that were not fair.”