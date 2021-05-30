The Spectrum: Portman on jobless benefits; Biden sells infrastructure plan in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

  • Ohio Senator Rob Portman wants to cut jobless benefits, bring down the price of the infrastructure plan, and protect America’s intellectual property from China’s spies.
  • President Biden wants to spend nearly $2 trillion on infrastructure by taxing corporations and wealthy Americans and comes to Ohio to push that plan.
  • Nina Turner talks about why she believes it’s time for Ohio to send a progressive lawmaker to Capitol Hill.
  • This week’s political roundtable featuring Republican strategist Matt Dole and Democratic strategist Derrick Clay take a look at the federal infrastructure debate and the effort at the Ohio Statehouse to get rid of scandal-plagued former Speaker Larry Householder.

