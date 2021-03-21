THE SPECTRUM: Portman looks to leave mark in D.C.; Mandel’s Twitter poll spurs controversy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* From a crisis at the border to the long-term effects of the COVID-19 relief bill, Republican Sen. Rob Portman is hoping to make his mark before he leaves Washington, D.C. in 2022.

* Looking to fill Portman’s seat, Senate candidate Josh Mandel got a warning from Twitter after making a controversial, some say racist, poll.

Now he’s pointing the finger at big tech.

* Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose explains why other states are looking to copy Ohio’s election plan.

* On the roundtable, Democratic strategist Derrick Clay and Republican strategist Mark Weaver discuss the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio and lawmakers’ struggle with what to do about Ohio’s former House Speaker, under indictment but still in office.