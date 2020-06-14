The Spectrum: Police reform in D.C.; economic recovery from COVID-19; State Senator’s comments lead to firing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On The Spectrum this week:

* As communities call to defund the police, lawmakers in Washington are moving ahead with their own plans to reform policing.

After weeks of protests, lawmakers are beginning to take action to address what many are calling a broken system.

Monday marks three weeks since the death of George Floyd, the man killed while in police custody, sparking a worldwide movement to address police violence and systemic racism.

This week, as memorial services were held in Minneapolis, where he died, and in Houston, where he was buried, Capitol Hill has been busy at work trying to take steps in the right direction.

* The economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could take a while, according to the former head of the Federal Consumer Protection Department.

As part of NBC 4’s partnership with the Columbus Metropolitan Club, Colleen Marshall sat down with Richard Cordray, the former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the former Ohio Attorney General.

Cordray is out with a new book called Watchdog, and he said now more than ever, consumers need and aggressive watchdog.

* A State Senator is in hot water after making a controversial statement about hand washing and African Americans.

Republican State Senator Steve Huffman asked on the Ohio Senate floor if “the colored population” is contracting coronavirus at disproportionate rates because they do not wash their hands “as well as other groups.”

That comment cost Huffman his job as a physician with TeamHealth.

The Tipp City medical group said Huffman’s comments are, “inconsistent with our values.”

The comment also provoked the ACLU to call for his resignation from the State Senate.

* The week’s roundtable discusses police reform and new polls that show presumptive Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden making advances in Ohio.

Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Democratic strategist Lou Gentile join Marshall for the discussion.