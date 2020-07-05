The Spectrum: Police reform, bounties against U.S. soldiers, COVID-19 among topics on this week’s show

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Unrest in America, from the coronavirus pandemic to calls for police reform, is echoing in the halls of Washington.

This includes mixed signals again this week from the White House, on everything from reports of bounties placed on American soldiers by Russia, to whether we should be wearing masks during the pandemic.

Congressional leaders were tight lipped as they left a briefing this week, which was focused on those reports about bounties on American soldiers.

Top intelligence officials insist the White House was briefed months ago, but mid-week, President Donald Trump called the report a hoax.

Congressional leaders declined to give details, but Ohio Republican Rep. Steve Stivers did address the allegations.

“I’m not going to say anything about the briefing, but i believe the president is not close to tough enough on Vladimir Putin,” Stivers said.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said the police union has zero credibility, while the union calls the mayor a failed leader as both sides remain at odds over police reform in the city.

This week, Ginther took to the podium to announce more changes as call for police reform continue into July, including that complaints of possible police misconduct during protests are now being referred for independent review.

The mayor also named members that will form a plan for a civilian review board, and is not giving Columbus Police a say in the matter.

As COVID-19 spikes in cities around the country, communities are pushing mandatory mask requirements.

Columbus and Dayton are just two of the cities that have put rules on the books this week.

Private businesses are doing the same, like Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, which is now asking all guests at the 36 Cameron Mitchell Restaurants in 12 states to start wearing masks any time they are walking in one of those restaurants.

Republican strategist Matt Dole and Democratic strategist Derrick Clay talk about police reform and the accusations made against what President Trump may or may not have known about bounties on American soldiers.