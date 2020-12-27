THE SPECTRUM: Police body camera policies under the microscope; Biden transition underway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

* The changing of the guard at the White House. Joe Biden is already working to rebuild relationship with old allies.

NBC 4’s Colleen Marshall talks with an expert on foreign policy about plans to change the Trump Administration’s “America First” policy.

* Business travel is taking a nose dive during the pandemic, and some experts worry it may never fully recover. An international travel leader discusses what the next steps may be to get business in the air again.

* Police body cameras are in the spotlight after two police shootings in Columbus in the last three weeks and no video evidence.

This week’s all-star roundtable of Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Derrick Clay weigh in.