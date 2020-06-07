THE SPECTRUM: OSU’s new president, Beatty addresses pepper spray incident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

The Ohio State University has its 16th president, and for only the second time in the university’s history, it’s a woman.

Dr. Kristina Johnson will be taking over for the retiring Dr. Michael Drake.

Johnson is leaving her jo as chancellor of the 64 colleges and universities that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system, but is she ready to be a Buckeye?

The OSU Board of Trustees announced Johnson as the new president on the same day it announced the university is working on a plan to bring students back to campus this fall.

Plans are in the works at other universities and at Columbus City Schools.

As part of NBC 4’s partnership with the Columbus Metropolitan Club, NBC4’s Colleen Marshall sat down with Ohio Dominican University President Dr. Robert Gervasi and the superintendent of Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon.

Classes will resume this fall, but no students will be in class five days a week.

Rep. Joyce Beatty was pepper sprayed at a downtown rally last week, she says as she tried to break up a scuffle between a demonstrator and Columbus Police.

She said she was encouraging peaceful protesting at the time, as she did late in the week, joining physicians on the lawn at the Wexner Medical Center for an event called White Coats for Black Lives Matter.

Beatty was asked if she was satisfied by Columbus’ response to the pepper spray confrontation.

In troubling times, many have turned to their faith for answers, and with division in the country and a heightened focus on systemic racism emerging over the last two weeks, the leader of the Diocese of Columbus is asking all Catholics to be kind, but to also help eradicate racism.

In place of the all-star round table this week, Colleen spoke with Bishop Robert Brennan about the message he wants to send to everyone.