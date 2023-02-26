COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

One year into Russia’s war with Ukraine, President Joe Biden reassured America’s Allies that the United States stands by the war-torn country.

“Our support for Ukraine will not waver,” he said. “NATO will not be divided and we will not tire.”

Biden’s message to Vladimir Putin and to Americans growing weary of our country’s involvement.

With tens of thousands of refugees still fleeing Ukraine, agencies in central Ohio are offering a helping hand.

“They’re grieving,” said Emily Hardy, program coordinator of Community Refugee and Immigration Services. “They’re grieving everything that’s happened in their home country.”

What are the challenges these refugees are facing when resettling in the United States?

Three weeks after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in eastern Ohio, state lawmakers are working to address rail safety.

“It means the difference between lives lost and lives saved,” said Ohio Rep. Dontavius Jarrells.

Hear about the regulations lawmakers are proposing for the state’s transportation budget.

Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Greg Haas join the all-star roundtable to discuss everything from East Palestine to NATO allies in eastern Europe.