COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:
- Gov. Mike DeWine gives his first State of the State address in more than two years.
“The state of our amazing state is strong,” he said.
DeWine urged Ohio to “seize our moment” while laying out his vision for the state’s future.
“We have opportunities before us that come once in a lifetime,” DeWine said.
- A moment in history on Capitol Hill as Supreme Court Judge nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faced tough questions during her appearance before the Senate.
“Judge Jackson will bring her lifetime perspective as a Black woman to the bench, something this nation’s highest court has never seen,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty.
- As uncertainty looms over Ohio’s primary election, candidates are jockeying for their party’s support.
Look back at last week’s Republican Senate debate and look ahead to three big showdowns this week.
- On the all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Matt Dole and former Ohio Democratic Party Chairperson David Pepper on what they’ll be looking for in this week’s debates.