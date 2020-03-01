THE SPECTRUM: Ohio’s Senators offer their thoughts on coronavirus, languishing legislation, and Democratic debate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The coronavirus sends the stock market into a deep dive, legislation is back-logged on Capitol Hill, and the Democrats hold their most contentious debate to date.

It’s been an unsettling week for your 401K, and likely your psyche, as the nation responds to new warnings about a possible pandemic

Ohio’s Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown discussed this week’s happenings in Washington.

“Unfortunately, this is the kind of problem that if you don’t provide the funding up front, you could have a much bigger problem,” Portman said of the coronavirus threat. “So I think we should provide the necessary funding. I don’t know what that number is, but let’s take the politics out of it, decide what the needs are and provide the funding.”

But keeping the politics out will be a challenge. The president accuses Democrats of inflating the crisis for political gain. Democrats accuse the White House of being unprepared and disorganized.

Brown said the U.S. has traditionally had the best public health infrastructure – the CDC, state and local health departments.

“Those aren’t as good as they used to be because the president has cut funding,” he said.

Both Brown and Portman support up-front funding to tackle the crisis, and both are calling for more bipartisan cooperation on Capitol Hill, where Democrats claim legislation is languishing on the desk of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

With Super Tuesday just days away, they each watched that contentious debate in South Carolina last Tuesday. Both Senators offered their thoughts.