COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Ohio’s Senate race taking center stage with just 72 days to go until the primary election.

“I am the one with a conservative record of achievement and results,” said candidate Matt Dolan.

Dolan, an Ohio state Senator, says he’s the candidate who can unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown in November.

No matter who the GOP candidate is, polling expert Kyle Kondik, an Ohio native, said the Senate race will likely be a toss-up.

“I think, in terms of political environments, this is probably the hardest,” Kondik said.

Hear what he believes are the issues that could make it a tough election cycle for both parties in Ohio.

Ohio lawmakers will get back to work at the statehouse this coming week. Overriding two of Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent vetoes top their agenda, but what other new business will the statehouse be tackling in the coming weeks?

On the all-star roundtable, Democratic strategist David Pepper and Republican strategist Mark Weaver weigh in on veto overrides at the statehouse, border battles on Capitol Hill, and a hotly contested Senate race in Ohio.

