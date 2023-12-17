COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

As 2023 comes to an end, the 2024 election cycle is heating up.

“It is going to be one of the hardest fought battles of this cycle,” NBC’s Meet The Press moderator Kristen Welker said.

What she said will be the biggest race in Ohio and the challenges ahead for the candidates.

A critical aid package for U.S. allies has stalled in Congress.

“We have to sort of accept there are no good options,” Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) said.

“We need to stand here together as we promised the world,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said.

Hear what Ohio’s senators said the country should do when it comes to Ukraine and Israel.

A bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors and block transgender athletes from competing in sports is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk.

“Some of these decisions can be irreversible and so we need to make sure there are protections,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.

“It is a very cruel bill, it endangers the lives of trans youth and children,” Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) said.

What is the damage opponents said the bill could cause, and why its supporters said the bill is necessary?

Next year’s Ohio Senate race is shaping up to be one of the most expensive in the country. At the all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Democratic strategist Joe Retoff break down what to expect with just weeks to go until the first debate.

Follow NBC4’s The Spectrum on Twitter for the latest political news you need to know.