COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

With one day left until they face off on the debate stage, JD Vance and Tim Ryan lay out the reason why Ohioans should send them to Washington.

“I want the Republican party to be a party that puts our citizens first,” Vance said.

“I’ll even agree with Trump, although I have all these disagreements with him,” Ryan said.

The race for the Ohio governor’s mansion turns its focus to Ohio families.

“Every child in Ohio deserves the chance to succeed,” said Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who is running for a second term this November.

Hear how DeWine and Democratic challenger Nan Whaley plan to make the state a better place to raise children.

“Every child in every community deserves to live in a safe community and with opportunities,” Whaley said.

With the U.S. Supreme Court beginning a new term with the first Black woman to sit on the bench, an Ohio University professor, Marilyn Greenwald, takes a look at the history of women of color practicing law.

With one month until the general election, Sam Gresham with Common Cause Ohio and Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis discuss if undecided voters still exist and what effect they could have in November.