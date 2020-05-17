THE SPECTRUM: Ohio’s reopening, racism is a health crisis, and non-profits struggling

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum, Colleen Marshall takes a look at reaction to reopening Ohio, non-profits facing resource shortages, Franklin County declaring racism a public health crisis.

It’s the new great divide – those who believe it’s too soon to restart the economy in the midst of an uncontrolled pandemic and those who believe its government overreach to continue the shutdown.

Ohio is one of the states to slowly allowing different sectors of the economy to reopen. But this health crisis has become a political rallying cry. Democrats and Republicans, the White House and governors, arguing over who has it right, and Congress now battling over a new stimulus package.

There are 14,000 non-profit agencies in central Ohio, and 90 percent of them are facing drastic reductions in resources. It’s all due to COVID-19.

Funding is down, demand is up, and it’s only going to get worse, experts said.