COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Is the fourth time a charm for Ohio’s Redistricting Commission?



With early voting beginning in just a few days for the May 3 primary election, the race is on to get fair maps done.



“The Ohio Supreme Court has ordered us to draw maps that are more friendly to Democrats,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “That’s not in my constitution.”

Ohio’s Senators sound off on Russia’s war in Ukraine.



“We don’t know what Putin is going to do,” Brown said. “He’s irrational.”



And where the Senate stands on confirming President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court justice nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.



“We don’t share the same judicial philosophy,” said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman.

Two men looking to manage state investments, one saying he’s made wise investments in Ohio’s future.



“We are going to be bold innovators for the people of the state of Ohio,” said Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague.



His opponent, Scott Schertzer, wants to bring his small-town values to the statewide office.



“It’s time to insert some new faces into the state offices,” he said.

Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Dale Butland look at the Ohio legislative map controversy.