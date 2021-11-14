COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Ohio is redrawing its Congressional maps, one district lighter, and it could mean big changes for who represents you on Capitol Hill.

Republicans control the process and are leading the charge to make Ohio’s Congressional maps, already ruled unconstitutional, a little more unbalanced.

The state isn’t the only one going through redistricting efforts. This week, the City of Columbus unveiled three options for city council districts. See what comes next in that process.

Central Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty is taking a victory lap after getting President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill passed while working to get another big-ticket item across the finish line.

At a time when his approval rating is taking a hit, the infrastructure bill is a big win for Biden. Will the legislative win give him a boost? Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Common Cause Ohio’s Sam Gresham discuss this and more at the roundtable.