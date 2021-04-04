The Spectrum: Ohio’s operating in the black; Husted stirs controversy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:
- Ohio’s in the black, $1 billion ahead of where it expected to be mid-pandemic. State Treasurer Robert Sprague offers a surprisingly optimistic outlook.
- A controversial tweet from the state’s second-in-command. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted doesn’t back down as calls from those offended grow louder.
- From denying medical treatment to banning transgender girls from playing sports, why the trans community feels invisible.
- Republican strategist Terry Casey and Democratic strategist Morgan Harper join the all-star roundtable to discuss COVID-19 vaccine passports, the Columbus Citizens Review Board for police, and the controversy swirling around Husted.