COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Five weeks out from Election Day, the campaigns are in high gear.

The polls look grim for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, but she says don’t count her out because Gov. Mike DeWine will pay for his extremism at the polls.

“He likes to call himself the most pro-life governor in the country, and it’s completely out of step with the state,” she said.

Whaley talks about why she believes young women will be her secret weapon come Nov. 8.

In the race for Senate, Tim Ryan and JD Vance weigh in on funding police.

“We have to better fund these guys,” Republican Vance said.

“I have helped fund the police to the tune of $500 million here in Ohio,” Democrat Ryan said.

And both candidates also address securing the border.

“I think if there’s large swathes of areas, a wall makes sense,” Ryan said. “I think it works.”

“You have to empower border patrol agents to do their job,” Vance said.

Ohio’s largest LGBTQ organization, Equality Ohio, sponsored its first nonpartisan political candidates’ forum this week, inviting every candidate for major statewide offices to answer questions about their platforms and records.

The panel discussions included candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court — appellate judges Teri Jamison and Marilyn Zayas and Justice Jennifer Brunner, who is running to be the next chief justice of the high court.

They all acknowledged that voters don’t always know a lot about judicial candidates, but that they can learn with a little research.

This week on the all-star roundtable, Democratic strategist Brian Rothenberg and Republican strategist Matt Dole talk about who will replace Sen. Rob Portman in Washington, not only to represent Ohio but to fight for the people of Ukraine.