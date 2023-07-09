COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

“Ohioans across the state are speaking up, saying they want to protect reproductive freedom,” Lauren Blauvelt, chairwoman of Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom, said.

Supporters of a proposed amendment to enshrine reproductive freedom in the Ohio constitution submit hundreds of thousands of signatures to the secretary of state’s office.

“We are fully funded and ready to explain to Ohioans why this is a bad idea,” said Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right To Life.

Hear how much money opponents are ready to spend to defeat the measure.

A legal storm is now brewing over the decades of sexual abuse by Ohio State University Athletics doctor Richard Strauss.

“I want a lot of apologies, not only the OSU of back then but the, you know, all the things that they’ve done now,” Stephen Snyder Hill, one of the lead plaintiffs in the case against OSU, said.

What is the deadline plaintiffs are now facing to consolidate the remaining lawsuits against Ohio State.

After a flurry of United States Supreme Court decisions, many are now calling for reforms to the high court.

“I was not only shocked, I was devastated, but not surprised,” Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) said.

Hear more of what Beatty had to say, as well as what Republican Sen. J.D. Vance is demanding from some colleges in the wake of the rulings.

