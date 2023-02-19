COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Two weeks after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, there are growing worries about the health and environmental impacts of the toxic chemicals that were on board.

“I think there’s a longer-term concern,” said Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio). “It’s a concern today, but it’s going to be a concern a year from now.”

What Vance is calling for in order to make sure the town’s drinking water is safe.

Republicans hold a supermajority at the Ohio Statehouse, but a fracture within the party has House GOP lawmakers at an impasse, even as Speaker Jason Stephens introduces 12 pieces of legislation.

“I think it’s important to note that we have 12 of anything, it’s going to be hard to find that all 12 are agreeable to all members,” Stephens said.

Where some members of the party said the speaker’s priorities fall short.

The 2024 Presidential race is shaping up, with more Republicans looking to challenge former President Donald Trump for the party’s nomination.

Why an Ohioan dubbed the CEO of Anti-Woke Inc. said he’s considering a run for the White House.

Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Democratic strategist Derrick Clay join the roundtable to discuss what can be done by both parties to prevent future hazardous material spills like the one in East Palestine.