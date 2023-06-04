COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

From the White House to the halls of Congress, the fight to protect the full faith and credit of the United States and block economic catastrophe.

“Some of the extremists in the House that want to privatize the VA, they want to privatize Social Security and Medicare,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). “And that’s just the wrong thing for seniors and the wrong thing for our country.”

While Brown backed the debt-ceiling deal, Ohio’s other Senator called it bad policy.

“The problem that I have is, you know, when you kick the can down the road, which is effectively what we’re doing,” said Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).

There is concern over voter turnout for Ohio’s special election in August, but the state’s boards of elections might have a bigger problem getting poll workers to show up.

A retired brigadier general from central Ohio takes his special forces training to the front lines in Ukraine.

“(I’m) just completely revolted by this invasion and the atrocities that were going on,” said retired Brigadier General Mark Arnold. “And the atrocities that I witnessed once I got there.”

How Arnold’s new mission could save thousands of lives.

Those who supported the debt ceiling deal predicted an immediate economic collapse without it. Opponents predict long-term problems now that it’s in place. Republican strategist Mehek Cooke and former Democratic Senate candidate Morgan Harper join the roundtable to weigh in.

