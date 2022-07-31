COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Both of Ohio’s senators break down a big week on Capitol Hill, passing a bill that’s poised to pump billions of dollars into Ohio’s economy.



“CHIPS to Ohio is comparable to Henry Ford to Detroit,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown.



And protecting same-sex marriages from being overturned by the courts.



“I think most of the justices on the Supreme Court believe this is settled law and they’ve said so,” said Sen. Rob Portman. “So I don’t think it will happen, but it’s a low probability, but a very high risk.”

Odds aren’t looking good for sports betting in Ohio as businesses push back against the latest set of proposed rules. Why some say it’s bad for small businesses and what they want lawmakers to do.

Democratic strategist Greg Haas and Republican strategist Mark Weaver look ahead to Tuesday’s second Ohio primary election, which will decide the ballots for Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives this November.