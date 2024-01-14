COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Ohio Republicans vying for the GOP Senate nomination are hurtling toward their first debate.

“I want to continue to serve because I think that we have a country to save,” candidate Frank LaRose said.

What is LaRose’s message to voters with just 65 days to go until Ohio’s primary election?

Gov. Mike DeWine reacts to the Ohio House overriding his veto of a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors.

“I think that is a mistake,” DeWine said.

Hear what DeWine believes was the motivating factor for lawmakers and what the medical community is saying about the bill.

Congress continues racing against the clock to avert a government shutdown.

“Any type of legislation that comes out of the House is going to need to be bipartisan,” Rep. Mike Carey (R-Ohio) said.

Hear what Carey is calling for from his fellow Republicans when it comes to negotiating across the aisle.

Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and Democratic strategist Lou Gentile join the roundtable to weigh in on Ohio’s Senate race, with just one week until the first debate.

