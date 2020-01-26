THE SPECTRUM: Ohio Republicans defend Trump against impeachment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Tuesday, members of the Senate gathered to weigh whether or not President Donald Trump abused power and obstructed Congress.

There were debates over whether to allow more witnesses and evidence as House managers laid out their arguments.

Congressman Jim Jordan was a part of the hearings in the House, vigorously defending the president, and he is now one of several Republican House members who will be defending him during the Senate trial.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall caught up with Jordan in Marysville earlier this week.

“My job is is to get to the facts to get to the truth and like I said before the facts and the truth for all in the President’s side,” Jordan said.

Like other leaders in his party, Jim Jordan wants the Senate and the American people to take the president’s word for that, seeing no need for witnesses or documents at the trial of the president.

“The American people understand it’s time to get this over with and it never should have happened in the first place,” Jordan said.

“Then why not present the witnesses and hear from people like Lev Parnas, who seem to have unusual access to the president?”

“If you’re going to, if you’re going to go down that road, then I want to hear from the whistleblower, I want to hear from Biden,” Jordan responded. “If you’re going to bring in Lev Parnas and John Bolton and what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, as they say.”

Day one of the impeachment trial was spent debating the rules, with the GOP-led Senate rejecting 11 Democratic-proposed amendments.

This was followed by several days of House managers focusing on their claim that the President obstructed Congress from investigating the President’s alleged abuse of power.

The defense team argued that nothing rises to an impeachable offense.

“There will be the argument that the process was completely unfair on the House side, which is definitely true,” Jordan said. “I mean, what, we were, we weren’t allowed to bring in any of the witnesses when we went on the House side. There were times during depositions where Adam Schiff actually prevented the witness from answering our questions. I’ve never seen that happen, they’ve got a lawyer there, the lawyer can do that.”

Jordan’s appearance in Marysville was to celebrate Honda’s top officials signing a White House-backed pledge to America’s workers, and announcing a five-year plan to train 50,000 workers for jobs over the next five years.

The Congressman said jobs and a thriving economy are overshadowed by impeachment.

“The Senate doesn’t convect, it will not end,” Jordan said. “So they’re going to keep going after this president because when you go to Washington and you drain the swamp, start to drain the swamp, the swamp fights back.”

Rep. Troy Balderson also opposed impeachment in the House, saying now that the process has moved to the next step, he sees it not lasting very long.

“My prediction is you’ll see a pretty quick process,” Balderson said. “We’ll know what the Senate rules are starting today and we’ll get through that process.”

The Republican also criticized the impeachment process used in the House of Representatives.

“What we went through in the House process and the process for me was disappointing, what we went through,” he said. “I didn’t feel like there was a full due process there. There was an opportunity that I didn’t have to get testimony in the very beginning when we started with the hearings when they were in the intel committee.”