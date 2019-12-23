THE SPECTRUM: Ohio politicians react to President Trump’s impeachment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — President Donald Trump joined an infamous list last week, becoming just the third American president in U.S. history to be impeached.

Two historic votes were held on Capitol Hill this week, formally accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, putting him in a camp alongside Bill Clinton ad Andrew Johnson.

A trial is expected to take place in the Senate next year, where he is likely to be acquitted, as Congress remains bitterly divided along partisan lines.

Top Congress members from Ohio, on both sides of the aisle, speak out about the historic vote.