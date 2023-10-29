COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

In nine days, Ohio voters will decide whether or not to codify abortion in the state constitution.

“This is about the freedom of women, individuals, to make their own personal medical decision,” Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) said.

“It would make Ohio one of the most open states, liberal states, in regard to abortion,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

What state leaders on both sides of the issue want Ohioans to know before casting their ballots.

Ohio joins a lawsuit against Facebook’s parent company for allegedly harming young users.

“Meta just didn’t care about what the damage was of their platform, their algorithms, to our kids,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Now, the other steps state leaders are taking that they said will protect children online.

The biggest change to Columbus city government in nearly a century will be in front of voters next week.

“It’s going to be an adjustment,” Niyah Walters, in-house counselor and legal analyst for the City of Columbus, said. “I think just seeing that many people on the ballot and knowing they have to vote for each district will be different.”

How the city’s new ward system will change the makeup of city council.

Republican strategist Will Hinman and Democratic strategist Matt Keyes talk about DeWine’s evolving position on abortion and the new Speaker of the U.S. House.

Follow NBC4’s The Spectrum on Twitter for the latest political news you need to know.