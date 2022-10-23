COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

With just more than two weeks to go until Election Day, Democrat Nan Whaley is working to close the gap with incumbent Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and calling out what she said is a culture of corruption at the Ohio Statehouse.

“And we’ve just dealt with it and said, ‘Oh, well,’ and it does not have to be this way,” she said.

Senate hopefuls JD Vance and Tim Ryan are still in a statistical dead heat heading into the home stretch.

“We have to do a better job,” Vance said. “We need better federal leadership.”

“This is an opportunity for us as a state to send a signal to the rest of the country,” Ryan said.

Hear both candidates’ pitch to voters before Ohioans decide who will replace Rob Portman in the U.S. Senate.

Congressman Brad Wenstrup now has a district nearly double the size it was when he was elected.

“People are out there every day trying to live their life and they’re having trouble doing that,” he said.

What Wenstrup said is the most important issue facing Ohioans and where he stands on election laws, abortion, and China’s influence in Taiwan.

Is there enough time left between now and the election for Nan Whaley to close the gap with Gov. Mike DeWine? Democratic strategist Derrick Clay and Republican strategist Bob Clegg weigh in at the roundtable.