THE SPECTRUM: Ohio Democratic Party chief looks toward state’s role in November election

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — President Donald Trump’s claims that he is the victim of a witch hunt, and has been the target of Democrats since he won the election, ring true for his supporters.

His overall approval rating is up to its highest level since he took office, 49 percent.

Republicans claim the economy is thriving and the jobless rate is down.

All of this in a presidential election year.

Ohio will play the role of an important swing state in November’s election.

The Spectrum wanted to touch base with leaders of both parties, starting this week with Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper.

Next week, The Spectrum will talk with the chairwoman of the Ohio Republican Party, Jane Timken, for a look at the state of politics and her Republican party.