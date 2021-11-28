COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:
- “We succeeded in helping to defeat Trump. One of our stated goals was to defeat Trumpism. Clearly, that has not happened.”
A bipartisan group is pushing back against what it views as political extremism and corruption in Ohio, and they want to bring Ohio back.
“We are building a new organization to hold public officials accountable and to really set the record straight.”
- Congress is on break for the holiday, but starting Monday, it’s back to work. Here is what is on lawmakers’ to-do list.
- As Ohio prepares for its next Congressional race, state lawmakers are highlighting a new problem as Ohio’s representation on the national stage prepares to take another step back.
“The brand is out there now. They call us the Mississippi of the north.”
- On the all-star roundtable, Democratic strategist Derrick Clay and Republican strategist Mark Weaver discuss the dispute over Ohio’s redistricting map, the new effort to launch an anti-corruption super PAC, and body cameras for Ohio’s state troopers.