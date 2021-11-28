COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

“We succeeded in helping to defeat Trump. One of our stated goals was to defeat Trumpism. Clearly, that has not happened.”



A bipartisan group is pushing back against what it views as political extremism and corruption in Ohio, and they want to bring Ohio back.



“We are building a new organization to hold public officials accountable and to really set the record straight.”

Congress is on break for the holiday, but starting Monday, it’s back to work. Here is what is on lawmakers’ to-do list.

As Ohio prepares for its next Congressional race, state lawmakers are highlighting a new problem as Ohio’s representation on the national stage prepares to take another step back.



“The brand is out there now. They call us the Mississippi of the north.”

On the all-star roundtable, Democratic strategist Derrick Clay and Republican strategist Mark Weaver discuss the dispute over Ohio’s redistricting map, the new effort to launch an anti-corruption super PAC, and body cameras for Ohio’s state troopers.