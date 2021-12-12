COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

“I want to see my city thrive,” said Justin Bibb, Cleveland’s soon-to-be mayor. “I want to see more hope, and I think that’s what we need across the state.”

“There is so much momentum in Cincinnati, in the state of Ohio,” said Aftab Pureval, Cincinnati’s incoming mayor.

Two men on opposites ends of the state. Bibb and Pureval, discuss being the change for their communities.

Ohio’s top court takes the case of the newly-passed legislative maps that some say don’t fix the state’s gerrymandered districts and that Ohio’s elected leaders failed the voters.

Despite pushback from members of both parties, U.S. Senate leaders are hopeful they’ll pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan by Christmas.

Republican strategist Matt Dole and former Ohio Democratic Party Chairperson David Pepper join the all-star roundtable to tackle local spending and remember former Sen. Bob Dole.